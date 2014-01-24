JAKARTA Jan 24 Indonesia's metal ore and
concentrate exports have ground to a halt, a trade ministry
official said on Friday, with a ban on ore shipments and an
export tax introduced less than two weeks ago hurting the mining
industry.
"There has been no concentrate export since January 12,"
Bachrul Chairi, director general of foreign trade at the trade
ministry told Reuters. "As of now, no miners or companies have
requested export approval for concentrate or processed ore to
trade ministry."
Indonesia introduced an ore export ban on Jan. 12, although
last-minute amendments eased the impact of the export ban on
copper miners Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold and Newmont
Mining Corp, which are now subject to a progressive
export tax on concentrates.
Freeport Indonesia has yet to resume exports since the
export tax was introduced, while the Mineral Entrepreneurs
Association has filed a legal challenge against the ore export
ban.
The ban is expected to cut government revenue by as much as
$820 million this year, the country's finance minister has said.