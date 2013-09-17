* Policymakers look to ease nationalistic resource rules
* Govt seeks to bolster exports to offset bulging import
bill
* Pending minerals export ban, coal royalty hike under
review
By Fergus Jensen and Randy Fabi
JAKARTA, Sept 17 Indonesian policymakers are
scrambling to ease nationalistic resource rules that threaten to
slash mining exports from January and potentially widen a
current account deficit already at a near-record high.
The deficit, which reached $9.8 billion in the second
quarter, or more than 4 percent of GDP, has become enemy No. 1
for President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's administration, and any
policies that worsen the situation have come under fire.
Regulations initially passed more than a year ago to allow
Indonesia to seize more control over its natural resources are
being reviewed as the government looks to bolster exports to
offset a bulging import bill.
"For exports, this is an emergency," Energy and Mineral
Resources Minister Jero Wacik told reporters recently. "What is
important is that the balance of imports and exports improves
for our country."
The trade deficit in July widened to a record $2.31 billion
from $880 million the previous month due to a spike in oil
imports. The trade balance along with investment income make up
Indonesia's current account deficit.
Among the policies the government is reconsidering are a
pending ban on mineral ore exports, and a royalty hike and
export tax on coal. Shipments from the two industries represent
more than 15 percent of Indonesia's total exports by value, or
around $2.5 billion a month.
Indonesia is the world's top exporter of nickel ore, thermal
coal and refined tin.
"A ban applied (on mineral ore exports) in January 2014
would lead to a significant disruption of exports," Barclays
analysts said in a research report.
"This could aggravate market concerns regarding the
country's current account deficit, which would be an
unattractive proposal for the government."
LOOKING FOR A WAY OUT
The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has initiated
talks with lawmakers to revise the 2009 law that requires
mineral ores to be processed domestically before export,
starting from January.
One option being discussed is to allow limited exports from
companies that have already made investments or signed
agreements to process ore domestically, such as PT Perusahaan
Perseroan Aneka Tambang (Antam).
"Those who have shown good intentions (in processing ore
domestically) should be allowed to continue exports, but they
need a legal umbrella first," Thamrin Sihite, a director general
at the ministry, told reporters last week.
A second option being considered was to delay the ban and
instead increase the ore export tax by as much as 50 percent
from the current 20 percent, said Tony Wenas, vice chairman of
the Indonesian Mining Association.
Both options would still lead to a decline in mineral ore
exports, although much less than a blanket export ban.
The proposed changes come a month after the government
scrapped its 2013 export quota system for minerals to increase
overseas sales and encourage mining investment.
In a further retreat, the ministry earlier this month
indicated it would relax a rule forcing foreign miners to sell
majority stakes within 10 years of the start of production.
AVOIDING THE BREAKING POINT
The ministry is also looking at loosening regulations that
would increase royalties on coal production for mining permit
holders, known as IUPs, and a new tax on all coal shipments next
year.
Indonesia ships around $2 billion worth of coal a month, one
of its largest exports by value. A drop in shipments would
exacerbate the country's current account deficit.
Finance Minister Chatib Basri told local media on Friday
that the government would not introduce the coal tax next year
in order to protect exports, but would impose the planned
royalty hike.
Indonesia in January plans to hike royalties for IUP miners,
which include Antam and PT Bukit Asam, to between 10
and 13 percent from 3.5 to 7 percent currently.
The Indonesian Coal Mining Association has warned the
world's top thermal coal exporter could see output from IUPs,
which represent 30 percent of domestic output, tumble by as much
as 40 percent next year if the government hikes royalties.
Indonesia produces around 400 million tonnes of coal a year.
"The government is crazy to consider increasing royalties or
imposing new taxes and fees on the coal industry, given the weak
market conditions and the obviously weakened financial position
of many coal producers," said Roleva Energy coal analyst Bart
Lucarelli.
"At some point the breaking point will be reached and supply
will collapse."
Sihite said the ministry has not yet decided how it will
implement the royalty hike next year.
(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor and Rieka Rahadiana in
Jakarta; Editing by Richard Pullin)