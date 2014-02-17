BRIEF-Hapag Lloyd says cooperating with U.S. authorities
* Says have received letter from U.S. authorities over investigation into anti-competitive conduct
NUSA DUA, Indonesia Feb 17 Indonesia does not expect to approve any export permits for mineral concentrates until next month at the earliest, a senior government official said on Monday.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono imposed a controversial mining law on Jan 12, which included a ban on unprocessed ore shipments and an export tax on concentrates. All exports have ground to a halt since the new regulation was introduced.
"Hopefully this March we will be ready to issue export recommendations," Hersonyo Prio Wibowo, deputy director for mineral production supervision told Reuters by text. "Six companies have now applied for recommendation letters."
In order to export, mineral exporters must first receive a recommendation letter from the mines ministry, before then applying to the trade ministry to become a registered exporter.
LONDON, March 22 Emerging assets slipped on Wednesday after a slide on Wall Street, with stocks snapping an eight-day winning streak, though the South African rand briefly firmed after data showed a narrower current account gap.
* Qtrly FFO grew by 10% and totaled NIS 244 million compared with NIS 222 million in same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: