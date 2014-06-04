JAKARTA, June 4 Indonesia's chief economics
minister is spearheading a series of high-level government and
industry meetings on Wednesday, aiming to broker a deal with
foreign miners to restart copper concentrate exports that were
halted nearly five months ago over a controversial tax.
Billionaire businessman Chairul Tanjung, who was appointed
to the role last month, has made restarting copper exports a top
priority amid a widening trade deficit, a slowdown in
first-quarter economic growth and the prospect of job layoffs at
mines.
Tanjung was due to attend a cabinet meeting on Wednesday
morning to thrash out a new tax deal that could potentially be
put before miners, including Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc
and Newmont Mining Corp.
"After the cabinet meeting I will receive a report from the
negotiating team at the coordinating economic ministry," Tanjung
said on Wednesday, speaking ahead of the cabinet meeting in the
capital Jakarta.
"Let's see the result. If the results are finalized, I will
officially receive the Freeport and Vale CEOs," he said.
Indonesia on Jan. 12 introduced a ban on ore exports and
levied an escalating tax on concentrate exports as part of
efforts to force miners to build smelters and processing plants
in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
The new tax halted about $500 million worth of monthly
mineral ore and concentrate exports and led Freeport and Newmont
Mining, who account for 97 percent of the country's copper
output, to slash output as both say the rules conflict with
their contracts.
Freeport chief executive Richard Adkerson was due in Jakarta
this week for talks. Adkerson had been scheduled to meet Tanjung
on Tuesday, but the meeting did not take place, Freeport
spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said, without giving details.
The two miners argue they should be exempt from the new
export tax, which kicks in at 25 percent and rises to 60 percent
in the second half of 2016, before a total concentrate export
ban in 2017. They say their current contracts prohibit any extra
taxes.
With the mining export stoppage about to enter its sixth
month and the country's current account deficit still at a
dangerous level, the credibility of Indonesian President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono's outgoing government is also at stake. A
fresh administration is widely expected to take government after
July elections.
Details on what changes may be made to the export tax are
not known, but late on Tuesday Tanjung reiterated that the
government would look to draft a new regulation with separate
incentives for miners making progress in the construction of
smelters.
Both companies have questioned the economic viability of
building new copper smelters in Indonesia, but have agreed to
study the possibility of building a copper smelter with
state-owned miner Aneka Tambang.
In addition to a breakthrough on the export tax, Tanjung,
who is ranked as Indonesia's fifth richest man by Forbes with a
net wealth of $4 billion, is looking to resolve long-running
contract renegotiations for both Freeport and Newmont, whose
current contracts are due to expire in the next few years.
Nickel producer PT Vale Indonesia is also up for a
contract renegotiation.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarin; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing
by Richard Pullin)