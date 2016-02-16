(Adds details, background)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA Feb 16 Indonesia will review rules
banning exports of partially processed metal ores, including
copper and zinc, as the smelters they were intended to develop
have not materialized amid low commodity prices, the country's
mining minister said Tuesday.
Indonesia banned metal ore exports in early 2014 to
encourage firms to build smelters to create jobs and shift
exports from raw materials to higher-value finished metals.
However, the ban cost the country, the world's top nickel ore
exporter and a major supplier of bauxite for aluminum, billions
of dollars in lost revenue.
Since the ban, many of Indonesia's nickel and bauxite miners
have shelved smelter projects amid falling commodity prices. Up
to seven projects are expected to be completed this year.
While the 2014 ban has remained intact for nickel ore and
bauxite exports, the government gave producers of partially
processed metals known as concentrates until 2017 to continue
exports if they paid an export tax and developed domestic
processing facilities.
Indonesia will this year review the concentrates export ban
as part of a revision of the 2009 mining law that led to the
export edicts and other regulations, said Energy and Mineral
Resources Minister Sudirman Said.
"If no review is done, it is almost certain there will be a
lot of breaches," Said told reporters. "Articles (in rules) that
can't be implemented have no value."
"Smelters must be built in three years, and that's while
mineral industry prices have dropped. Many mining companies are
facing difficulties," Said told reporters.
The mineral export rules have been a flashpoint between the
government, which is constitutionally bound to maximise returns
from resources, and companies including U.S. miners Freeport
McMoRan Inc and Newmont Mining Corp.
Indonesia's government in January halted copper exports from
Freeport's Grasberg mine, only agreeing on Feb. 9 to allow them
for a six-month period, because of its unhappiness with the
progress on a second smelter at the site.
It was not immediately clear if the planned revision of
mining rules would ease the ban on nickel ore or bauxite
exports.
When asked whether the planned revision of the mining law
would affect rules on exports of bauxite and nickel, Coal and
Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told the same group of
reporters on Tuesday, "Let's see ... If it's not regulated in
detail we can make new regulations."
