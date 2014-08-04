JAKARTA Aug 4 Freeport-McMoRan Inc's
Indonesia unit will resume copper concentrate exports by
Wednesday, the company's local CEO said on Monday, with an
initial shipment of 10,000 tonnes to China.
Freeport, which runs one of the world's biggest copper mines
in Papua, clinched a deal with the Indonesian government late
last month to allow the miner to resume copper concentrate
exports and end a six-month tax dispute.
"It will be the first export shipment this year," Freeport
Indonesia CEO Rozik Soetjipto told Reuters in a text. "Hopefully
all administration matters can be finished according to the
schedule."
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Randy Fabi and Richard Pullin)