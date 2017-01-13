JAKARTA Jan 13 Broad changes to mining rules
issued by Indonesia on Thursday will have many impacts, a
spokesman for the Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc
said on Friday, noting that the company was still
studying the new rules.
"We don't know now if this will disrupt (operations) or not
yet, but we are studying this based on our contract of work,"
Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told reporters.
Pratama acknowledged exports had stopped, and added that a
prolonged export stoppage could affect contracts with buyers.
"Based on regulations, we can't export. But we are still in
discussions. Of course we want operations to continue with these
changes, but there are many issues we are still studying,"
Pratama said.
Freeport is now focusing on how to convert from its contract
of work to a special mining license (IUPK), he said, noting that
it must first study its financial position and legal issues
before applying for an extension of its operating permit.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Tom Hogue)