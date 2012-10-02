* Social unrest, illegal mining hurt Indonesia's gold
production potential
* G-Resources, latest miner to be hit by protests, halts
operations
* Indonesia gold output seen to fall in 2012, but to recover
to 2011 level in 2013
By Michael Taylor and Rujun Shen
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Oct 3 When Hong Kong-listed
G-Resources Ltd opened its $1 billion Indonesian gold
mine in July, six months behind schedule, it had high hopes it
would be hitting its annual output target of 250,000 ounces by
next year.
Less than three months later the company halted operations
after hundreds of protesters blocked the entrances to the
Martabe mine, in the north of Sumatra island, in a dispute over
the installation of a water discharge pipe.
It began laying off the 2,000-strong workforce at the mine,
the company's sole asset, this week.
"There is misinformation being spread, relating to poisoning
of waters and other issues relating to the river," Peter Albert,
chief executive at G-Resources told Reuters.
With the world's fifth-largest gold reserves, estimated at
3,000 tonnes, Indonesia is eager to ramp up exploration and
production as it pursues its ambitious target of becoming a top
10 global economy by 2025.
But illegal mining, politicking between central and regional
government and a spate of demonstrations and violent attacks
against junior gold miners are hampering development of the
sector and could deprive it of crucial foreign investment.
"It is the first major mining investment of this size in
Indonesia for more than 10 years," said G-Resource's Albert,
whose company is backed by investment firms Mount Kellett
Capital and BlackRock Inc. "Inevitably this will put
gold miners off. Investors are going to look at this and ask if
this is the right environment, that's a fact."
FAIR SHARE
The push to open up new deposits is bringing miners into
conflict with local communities, who complain of environmental
damage and loss of livelihoods and say they are not sharing in
the mineral wealth being extracted from the land in their areas.
"They feel that they did not get anything beneficial from it
and thus they reject the plan from the company," Energy and
Mineral Resources Minister Jero Wacik told reporters, according
to a report on the Martabe dispute in the Jakarta Post.
"Therefore, the company must improve its approach to the
community."
G-Resources is not alone. At least six gold miners have had
similar problems over the past 18 months.
Two people died when villagers and students in the town of
Bima on Sumbawa island rioted earlier this year - forcing the
government to revoke an exploration permit for a joint venture
of Arc Exploration Limited, a small Australian-listed
firm.
Back in north Sumatra, security guards could only stand and
watch as hundreds of protesters burned buildings at a project
run by Sihayo Gold, another Australian company.
"No specific demands - rather that 'we want you to leave the
area'," said Sihayo Chief Executive Paul Willis, adding that
illegal miners had stirred up the trouble.
"It wasn't anything out of the horror movies. It's a
challenge that you just have to deal with. It's best described
as: that's Indonesia."
LAND DISPUTES
With spot gold prices rising from about $300 an ounce
10 years ago to more than $1,700 an ounce today, mining the
precious metal in Indonesia should still be a very attractive
prospect, despite the risks involved.
Indonesia is already the world's seventh largest gold
producer, with foreign-owned miner currently responsible for the
majority of the country's annual output of 111 tonnes in 2011.
But land disputes are common in the world's fourth most
populous country, where the mining industry now accounts for
around 12 percent of GDP.
"There is a challenge faced by all mining companies in
Indonesia - rising anti-mine or pro-environment sentiment," said
Anton Alifandi, analyst for Southeast Asia at business risk
consultancy Control Risks. "With foreign mining companies there
is an extra layer in that sometimes people or stakeholders play
the nationalist card."
Many Indonesians who live on or near mine sites believe they
have a right to plunder the land for minerals.
Although the central government has banned small-scale gold
mining, local officials and police often have interests or turn
a blind eye to the practice, which provides a livelihood for
thousands of otherwise impoverished families but poses a major
threat to their health and the environment.
Thirty-year-old Taofic began his career as a gold miner
earlier this year, on the edge of a vast Borneo rainforest.
"I came here to look for quick money," he said, sitting on a
motorcycle that, like many other miners, he uses to roam a
sandy, moon-like landscape about two-thirds the size of
Manhattan. "But the work is much harder than rice farming at
home and the income is very uncertain."
FALLING PRODUCTION
Indonesia produced 45.8 tonnes of gold in the first half of
2012, down 23 percent on the year due to output disruptions and
lower ore grades at key gold mines, according to Thomson Reuters
GFMS, a metals consultancy.
Gold production in 2012 is likely to fall 14 percent
year-on-year, but is expected to rebound back to 2011 levels
next year, GFMS added. Global gold output was 2,818 tonnes last
year.
Indonesia's overall gold output figures are mostly due to
larger miners such as Newcrest Mining, Newmont Mining
Corp and Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's
giant Grasberg gold and copper mine in west Papua.
Freeport McMoRan, like a number of the bigger operators in
Indonesia, has spent millions of dollars on development projects
such as building roads and schools, but has frequently been
embroiled in local disputes.
The Grasberg mine, which holds the world's biggest gold
reserves, suffered a months-long strike over pay last year and
the Arizona-based miner also has to cope with a separatist
movement that has long pushed for a greater share of resources.
The company estimates that as many as 6,000 people, both
Papuans and Indonesians from other parts of the country, are
panning gold along the tailing river near its mine or living
around the site.
"(It is) the residue coming out of our mill, so it's residue
that we cannot extract anymore," Riza Pratama, corporate social
responsibility officer told Reuters on the sidelines of a
conference on illegal mining in Jakarta earlier this year.
"They sell to gold shops in Timika, so some of those gold
shops are probably making money. It is very well organised."
For the smaller players, the risks posed by uncertain
regulation, illegal mining and local unrest are making it harder
to sustain their operations, as G-Resources problems show.
"Even though geologically it is quite an attractive place to
produce, each of these risks essentially increases the cost of
doing business, and the risk of sustaining the operations," said
Mike Elliot, global mining & metals leader at Ernst & Young.