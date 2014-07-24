JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesia is expected to issue U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold with a government permit to resume exporting copper concentrates in one or two weeks, a mining ministry official said on Thursday.

While Indonesia is close to a deal with Freeport, there has been no progress in talks between the outgoing government and U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp, which has filed for international arbitration over the country's mineral export tax.

"The government's position is we will face them in court," said Sukhyar, director general of coal and minerals at the mining ministry. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Randy Fabi)