JAKARTA Oct 4 Indonesia may give mining
companies a further three to five years to complete smelter
projects before banning mineral exports, the country's mining
minister said on Tuesday, amid government discussions of
revisions to rules on the sector.
Miners that have not built smelters within five years could
have their permits revoked, minister Luhut Pandjaitan told
reporters.
"We will provide an opportunity to companies building
smelters, in the form of a relaxation in stages, in accordance
with progress on smelter development," Pandjaitan said. "They
will also have to pay an export tax that we will impose in
stages according to their smelter development progress."
The change would be a potential breakthrough to miners like
U.S. giant Freeport McMoRan Inc., which under existing
rules would not be allowed to export copper concentrate beyond
January 2017.
