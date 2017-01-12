JAKARTA Jan 12 Indonesia on Thursday eased a
ban on exports of mineral ores to allow mineral concentrates, as
well as nickel ore and bauxite, to be shipped from the key
global supplier.
"Where, considering their installed (smelter) capacity, they
can't absorb production, (ore) will be allowed to be sold
overseas," Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told
reporters, referring to nickel ore and bauxite.
Nickel prices in London fell as much as 3 percent on
the news.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Bernadette Christina Munthe;
Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Randy Fabi)