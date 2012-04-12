JAKARTA, April 12 Indonesia should quickly
impose a tax on mining exports, the country's industry minister
said on Thursday, in comments likely to worry miners in the
world's top exporter of thermal coal and tin.
"The mining export tax has to be imposed as soon as
possible," Mohamad S. Hidayat told Reuters.
Government officials have previously said a 25 percent tax
on mining exports is being considered for this year, and a 50
percent tax for next year, though miners and industry analysts
have speculated that such plans are likely to be toned down.
