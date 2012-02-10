(Adds quotes)
JAKARTA Feb 10 Indonesia will ban
exports of some unprocessed metals from 2014 and could revoke
the export licences of firms that violate the ban, the energy
ministry said in a regulation posted on its website on Friday.
Minerals covered by the ban, which has been widely
discussed, include copper, gold, silver, nickel, tin, bauxite
and zinc. Coal will be regulated separately.
"Mining license holders that started their operations before
the regulation was announced must meet the minimum processing
requirements within five years after the 2009 Mining and Coal
Law was introduced," said one of the articles in the regulation.
The regulation would improve domestic metal production
capacity, boost supplies of refined products to the domestic
market and increase government revenue, the ministry said.
Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy and a major
global producer of raw materials. The Indonesian Mining
Association has urged the government to delay the regulation's
implementation, particularly with respect to coal.
On Friday, the association's treasurer, Bob Kamandanu, said
the regulation as it stood was acceptable.
"Minerals like gold and tin need to be processed anyway so
the mining companies do not have to make a big overhaul to meet
the regulations. However, for coal, that's another story," he
told Reuters.
