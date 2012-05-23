JAKARTA May 23 Indonesia granted permission to miners PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) and PT Sebuku Lateritic Iron Ores to export unprocessed ore, despite a new regulation intended to stop raw mineral exports, the trade ministry said on Wednesday.

The two companies are the first to be approved from 20 that have applied for exemption from the regulation that was announced earlier this month, a senior trade ministry official said.

"The trade ministry has approved two companies as registered mineral exporters ie PT Antam and PT Sebuku Lateritic Iron Ores. The two companies can export mineral ores abroad," he said. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Matthew Bigg & Kim COghill)