JAKARTA May 23 Indonesia granted permission to
miners PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) and PT Sebuku
Lateritic Iron Ores to export unprocessed ore, despite a new
regulation intended to stop raw mineral exports, the trade
ministry said on Wednesday.
The two companies are the first to be approved from 20 that
have applied for exemption from the regulation that was
announced earlier this month, a senior trade ministry official
said.
"The trade ministry has approved two companies as registered
mineral exporters ie PT Antam and PT Sebuku Lateritic Iron Ores.
The two companies can export mineral ores abroad," he said.
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Matthew Bigg & Kim COghill)