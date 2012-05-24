Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
May 24 Indonesia on May 16 announced a list of metal ores that will be subject to a 20 percent export tax. Following is the list:
1. unprocessed iron pyrites
2. ungglomerated iron ores and concentrates
3. agglomerated iron ores and concentrates
4. roasted iron pyrites
5. manganese ores and concentrates
6. copper ores and concentrates
7. nickel ores and concentrates
8. cobalt ores and concentrates
9. aluminium ores and concentrates
10. lead ores and concentrates
11. zinc ores and concentrates
12. chromium ores and concentrates
13. processed molybdenum ores and concentrates
14. other molybdenum ores and concentrates
15. ilmenite ores and concentrates
16. titanium ores and concentrates
17. zirconium ores and concentrates
18. silver ores and concentrates
19. gold ores and concentrates
20. platinum group metal ores and concentrates
21. antimony ores and concentrates (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)