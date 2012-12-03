Dec 4 Indonesia's central government has shaken up its resource sector this year with a series of rules that give it greater control, battering exports of metal ores, driving some metals explorers to exit the country.

Some of the rules have been challenged in court by mining associations, local governments and nationalist Muslim groups, who have won several cases on the grounds that policies were unconstitutional.

The result is that firms have to prepare to meet the new government rules, but now don't know if those rules will be later challenged and overturned, creating legal uncertainty that is hurting investment sentiment. For a story see

Here are the key rules and challenges against them:

MINE DIVESTMENT

- The government ruled in March that it will require foreign companies to sell down stakes in mines and increase domestic ownership to at least 51 percent by the 10th year of production. Miners say this is not long enough to pay back millions of dollars in exploration and start-up costs and so will deter investment.

- Negative industry feedback to the country's investment chief led him to suggest an extension to the timeframe, and the mining minister said in November this is now being planned. While not a direct legal challenge and potentially positive for investors, the move adds to legal uncertainty. Lawyers say a critical issue remains how the divestment price will be calculated.

ORE EXPORTS

- The government issued rules that came into effect in May requiring miners to have a 'clean and clear' certification issued by the mining ministry, as well as a multitude of ministry approvals and the need to have plans to process ore domestically, before they can export raw ores. It also imposed a 20 percent tax on raw ore exports to encourage investment in domestic smelting ahead of a total ban on ore exports from 2014. The move led to a slump in shipments of nickel ore, bauxite and iron ore.

- A nickel association and an association of regional governments won a challenge against the rules in a supreme court in November, arguing that local governments had the set to regulate mining exports under a 2004 regional autonomy law. They say the ruling annulled four chapters of the regulation on mineral processing, including a ban on raw ore exports. They also said the trade ministry should regulate exports, not the mining ministry. The court has yet to release the full verdict.

- The government is preparing a new mining export regulation, though analysts expect it to maintain restrictions on ore exports.

ENERGY CONTRACTS

- The sector is governed by a 2001 law on oil and gas. A group of 42 individuals and groups, including Indonesia's second largest Islamic organization Muhammadiyah, radical Islamic movement Lajnah Siyasiyah Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia and former government minister Fahmi Idris, successfully challenged it in November in the constitutional court. The plaintiffs said the law degraded the state because it gave legal room for production sharing contracts. The court ruled that energy regulator BPMigas, which held the contracts, would need to be dismantled, but said existing contracts had to be upheld to avoid chaos. It said contracts need to be between business entities rather than the government and foreign firms, leading to speculation that state energy firm Pertamina could benefit from the ruling.

- The government said it would honour all contracts and has simply moved all of BPMigas' staff, apart from its former chief, into a temporary regulatory unit. Lawyers say the risk for investors is that contracts with BMPigas are now legally void and so firms could face a push for renegotiation later on. (Reporting by Neil Chatterjee and Fergus Jensen, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)