By Randy Fabi, Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor
JAKARTA Aug 24 As negotiations to resolve an
increasingly bitter dispute over Indonesian mining rules
teetered on the brink of collapse, the chairman of
Freeport-McMoRan Inc James "Jim Bob" Moffett flew to
Jakarta for last-ditch talks.
Indonesia's chief economics minister, Chairul Tanjung, said
he had got to a point where he felt only talking directly to the
76-year-old U.S. mining legend might break a deadlock in the
six-month row, which had already cost Southeast Asia's top
economy more than $1 billion and put thousands of jobs at risk.
In less than two hours the two men had reached an agreement,
setting the stage to resume exports and restore badly needed
government revenue to the world's fourth most populous nation.
"I just convinced him that this was the maximum the
government can give," Tanjung said in an interview. "He believed
me, I believed him and we shook hands. Very simple."
Tanjung, one of Indonesia's richest businessmen, was
appointed minister in May and made reaching a deal to get mining
exports going again a priority to revive an economy suffering
its sharpest slowdown since the global financial crisis.
But a looming presidential election had made it even harder
to reach a politically unpopular compromise with foreign miners.
Aside from any chemistry between the two successful
businessmen, the breakthrough came because Moffett had taken a
more flexible approach, said Tanjung.
The dispute with Freeport had centred on its refusal to pay
an escalating mineral concentrate export tax and its bid to
extend its mining contract. The meeting was only attended by a
small number of Indonesian officials and Freeport, and according
to Tanjung the solution was to focus on what the two could agree
on to get exports restarted and set other issues aside for now.
Freeport agreed to a $115 million downpayment for a smelter,
to pay higher royalties and divest more of its Indonesian unit.
Indonesia in return substantially cut the concentrate export
tax for Freeport and other miners building smelters.
Moffett is a likeable and larger-than-life Louisiana
businessman, known for his Elvis impersonations during lighter
moments, but also a shrewd deal maker.
Starting his career as a wildcat prospector in Louisiana,
Moffett founded McMoRan Oil & Gas Co with two of his partners in
1969 and put together the merger with Freeport 12 years later.
With a 47-year history in Indonesia, Freeport's fortunes
were transformed by the discovery of the Grasberg mine in Papua,
one of the world's biggest deposits of gold and copper.
Helped by Moffett's ties to late autocratic President
Suharto, Freeport won the right in 1988 to mine Grasberg, which
has been a lightning rod for grievances over its impact on the
environment, security arrangements and revenue sharing.
The recent talks did not touch on Freeport's controversial
links to the Suharto family or environmental issues, said
Sukhyar, director general for coal and minerals at the ministry,
who played a role in the negotiations.
HIGH STAKES
In January, Indonesia introduced a mineral ore export ban
and the escalating tax on metal concentrate shipments in a bid
to force miners to process raw materials to lift their value.
But the tough measures in some cases backfired as miners
such as Freeport and Newmont Mining Corp said the rules
breached their contracts and exports stopped.
The stakes were high on both sides.
The Grasberg complex in Papua provided around a fifth of
Freeport's global revenue last year.
In Indonesia, the company employs 24,000 including
contractors, and is one of the country's largest tax payers.
Freeport believed the new mining rules, particularly the
export tax, violated its contract. The company refused to pay
the tax and invest in a copper smelter unless the government
provided assurances it would be allowed to continue operating
after its contract expires in 2021.
Freeport wanted certainty to spend more than $15 billion to
build what would be the world's biggest underground mine, while
the government said it could not renegotiate until 2019, two
years before the contract expired.
Freeport Indonesia CEO Rozik Soetjipto said the breakthrough
came when the new minister arrived with a business background.
"He understood that it is impossible for a company to
continue such huge investments if there are no legal guarantees
for the long term continuation and fiscal certainty."
A trained dentist, Tanjung, 52, was ranked as Indonesia's
fifth-richest man by Forbes with a net wealth of $4 billion. His
company CT Corp now operates two of the country's top five TV
stations and has retail and banking interests.
DENGUE FEVER
Freeport had sent its chief executive, Richard Adkerson, to
Jakarta in June to focus on negotiating a deal.
Despite weeks of talks, which included meeting at a Jakarta
hospital after a senior negotiator fell ill with dengue fever,
the two sides remained deadlocked.
"Adkerson was here for a month. He was running from pillar
to post and nothing was happening," said a senior industry
official with knowledge of the negotiations, who declined to be
named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
According to the minister, Adkerson, an accountant by
training, wanted to stick very closely to the terms of
Freeport's contract.
"He wanted to continue their Contract of Work. He wanted to
keep paying the same royalties - the old rate," Tanjung said.
Freeport's Soetjipto said Adkerson's contribution in
reaching a deal was "very important".
Requests for comment from Moffett and Adkerson sought via a
spokesman at Freeport's head office in Phoenix were declined.
An emailed statement said: "the Company and its executives
have sought to engage in constructive discussions and to
maintain good relations with Indonesian officials including the
President, Ministers, Parliamentary representatives, and local
officials of each respective administration."
"BIGGER PICTURE"
By the end of June, talks were at a breaking point and some
were questioning whether Freeport had a future in Indonesia.
"I told them, 'If they want to continue business here I
don't want to discuss it with Adkerson any more,'" Tanjung said.
"I want to talk with the chairman."
At the same time, negotiations with Indonesia's
second-biggest copper producer Newmont also reached an impasse
and the U.S. miner decided to file for international
arbitration.
The move soured relations and the government threatened to
terminate Newmont's contract if the company did not withdraw its
legal challenge.
Freeport chose a different path and decided instead to keep
negotiating, with Moffett flying to Jakarta.
At the private meeting in Jakarta in early July, Tanjung and
Moffett agreed to leave the most contentious issues over
contract renegotiations to the next government and instead focus
on getting exports restarted.
Tanjung told Reuters he felt he needed to bring Moffett in
because "as a chairman you can see a bigger picture."
A memorandum of understanding that was initially 90-pages
long was whittled down to just 10 pages, the bare bones of what
the two sides could agree on, said an industry official with
knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named.
The government also agreed to a framework valid for at least
six months that could be used to renegotiate the contract under
the next administration.
The final step left was for the cabinet and President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono to approve the MOU, though the unfolding
presidential election delayed ratification and there were
concerns the deal could still fall through.
But finally drawing a line under the near seven-month
dispute, a shipment of 10,000 tonnes of copper concentrate left
Indonesia for China on Aug. 8.
(Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Gayatri Suroyo and
Adriana Nina Kusuma and Dennys Kapa in JAKARTA and Allison
Martell in TORONTO; Editing by Ed Davies)