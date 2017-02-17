AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
JAKARTA Feb 17 Indonesia's mining ministry said on Friday it has issued a recommendation that is expected to allow the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc to resume copper concentrate exports within days.
The announcement comes after a more than one-month stoppage which push global copper prices to 21-month highs this week.
Freeport will be allowed to export 1.1 million tonnes of copper concentrate over the next one year, the mining ministry said in a statement seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fergus Jensen and Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.