JAKARTA Dec 5 Indonesian lawmakers rejected a
government bid to water down a planned ban on shipments of
unprocessed metals on Thursday, dashing Jakarta's attempts to
keep much-needed export revenue flowing in.
With a current account deficit at a near-record high, the
Indonesian government is scrambling to ease nationalistic
resource rules that were passed more than a year ago, including
the ban on mineral ore exports from January 2014.
"I have tried to propose exceptions for ore exports, but the
DPR (parliament) commission refused them," Energy Minister Jero
Wacik said after a meeting with the parliament's mining
committee. "There will be no exceptions."