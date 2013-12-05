By Yayat Supriatna
JAKARTA Dec 5 Indonesian lawmakers rejected a
government bid to water down a planned ban on shipments of
unprocessed metals on Thursday, dashing Jakarta's attempts to
keep much-needed export revenue flowing in.
The government, faced with a current account deficit at a
near-record high, has been scrambling to ease nationalistic
resource rules that were passed more than a year ago, including
the ban on mineral ore exports from January 2014.
"I have tried to propose exceptions for ore exports, but the
DPR (parliament) commission refused them," Energy Minister Jero
Wacik said after a meeting with the parliament's mining
committee. "There will be no exceptions."
Southeast Asia's largest economy is the world's top exporter
of nickel ore, thermal coal and refined tin, and home to the
world second-biggest copper mine.
Indonesia's investment chief said export revenue would drop
by no more than 10 percent next year, despite the imminent ban
on ore shipments.
Indonesia's major copper producers include U.S-based
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc and Newmont Mining
Corp, while the gold industry has state-owned Aneka
Tambang and Australia's Newcrest Mining.
Wacik told the committee that miners should be allowed to
keep shipping unprocessed ore under certain conditions,
including if they already had smelters under construction or
agreed to pay higher export taxes.
To date, 28 companies have broken ground on Indonesian
smelter projects, energy ministry officials had said earlier on
Thursday, with more than 100 smelter proposals submitted.
In September, Newmont, the world's second-largest gold
producer, warned employees at its giant Batu Hijau copper and
gold mine in Indonesia that it will start making contingency
plans ahead of the export ban.
Freeport, which runs the world's second-biggest copper mine,
warned in October that it could be forced to halt operations at
its Grasberg site in Papua, along with Indonesia's only copper
smelter, if the government does not ease the ban.