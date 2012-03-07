JAKARTA, March 7 Indonesia's new mining law is aimed at generating more funds for government from the mining sector, the energy and minerals minister said on Wednesday.

The law announced on the energy ministry website will require foreign firms to sell down stakes in mines by the 10th year of production and also require companies to increase domestic ownership to at least 51 percent.

"I haven't checked the law, what the content is. The aim is the state has to get more. For new investment it will be simple, but for existing investment there must be re-renegotiation," Energy and Minerals Minister Jero Wacik told Reuters.

Southeast Asia's largest economy contains some of the world's richest mineral deposits and its fast-growing mining sector accounts for more than a tenth of GDP. Grasberg on eastern Papua island is the world's largest gold mine.