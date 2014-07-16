JAKARTA, July 16 Indonesia's likely next
president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo would take a conciliatory
approach to the country's ongoing contract dispute with U.S.
miner Newmont Mining Corp, a party official said on
Wednesday.
Jokowi, who is leading in reputable quick count polls, would
be appointed in October pending the outcome of an election
earlier this month to select the next president of Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
"We think later we will establish healthy communications,
and sit down together," Darmawan Prasodjo, senior energy advisor
to the Jokowi team, told Reuters in response to questions on how
Jokowi would handle the dispute.
"The spirit of the next government if Jokowi becomes
president will be different to the spirit of the current
government ... the government must be sensitive," he said.
The outgoing government threatened on Tuesday it could
terminate Newmont's contract for halting operations at the Batu
Hijau copper and gold mine in eastern Indonesia. Newmont has
said a new tax on shipments has prevented it from exporting
concentrate from the mine and breaches its contract.
