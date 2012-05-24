JAKARTA May 24 Indonesia will review mineral
base export prices every three months to calculate duties on
ores subject to new export regulations, the director general of
foreign trade said on Thursday.
The comment helps to clarify how the new duties will
operate.
Director general Deddy Saleh said it would be an interim
measure before a longer term system for calculating base prices
for mineral ores is found.
Indonesia introduced on May 6 a list of regulations that
companies had to satisfy to continue exporting many unprocessed
metals and minerals. The regulations shook an industry that
contributes around 12 percent to the GDP of Southeast Asia's
biggest economy.
