JAKARTA, Sept 21 Indonesia wants miners who hold long term contracts of work to increase their export royalty payments to 10 percent in renegotiated contracts, the deputy Energy and Minerals minister said on Friday.

The government also wants contract negotiations with Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia unit, Vale and Newmont to shift focus to the question of export royalties, deputy minister Rudy Rubiandini told a conference.