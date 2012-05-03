JAKARTA May 3 Indonesia will ban exports of 14 raw metals from 2014 and will ask all miners to submit plans to build smelters to add value to the country's mineral sector, mining minister Jero Wacik said on Thursday.

"Our aim is so that we can add value, open new jobs and if (the products) become semi-finished, then they can be exported," Wacik said at a news conference.

The planned ban is already in existing government regulations, with Wacik giving details as he announced a new tax on raw metal exports from next week. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)