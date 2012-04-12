JAKARTA, April 12 The outlook for Indonesia's
mining sector remains stable despite stringent regulations that
are likely to become more onerous in future, driving up the cost
of business, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Thursday.
"The high economic importance of the mining sector to
Indonesia's central and regional governments provides a strong
incentive for the government to adopt reasonable regulations
that do not materially dent the sector's performance or its
attractiveness to investors," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Xavier Jean.
"Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that while
mining regulations will become more onerous in Indonesia, the
government is unlikely to implement some of its more extreme
regulations," the agency said in a press release.
S&P is likely to release a report soon on the Indonesian
government's sovereign rating. Fitch and Moody's agency upgraded
Southeast Asia's largest economy to investment status in recent
months.
(Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Nick Macfie)