JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia is confident of local interest in stakes owned by foreign companies due to be divested under a new rule that limits foreign ownership to 49 percent, the director general of coal and minerals said on Friday.

"There are more than enough potential buyers for the stakes: the central government, regional government, state enterprises, regional enterprises and national private companies. We are confident that the stakes will be sold," said Thamrin Sihite. (Reporting by Reza Thaher; Writing by Matthew Bigg)