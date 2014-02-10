JAKARTA Feb 10 Major mining firms
Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold and state-owned PT
Aneka Tambang (Antam) on Monday agreed to study the
possibility of building a copper smelter to comply with a new
Indonesian law banning the export of mineral ore.
The companies have warned that their operations will suffer
unless they are given leeway in the regulations that came into
effect in January to give them time to meet the requirements.
The law sparked widespread concern about its impact on the
mining industry and its potential to further undermine
confidence in Indonesia's economy. Metal ore and concentrate
exports ground to a complete halt, government officials said in
January, two weeks after the ban on ore shipments and an export
tax were put in place.
Freeport Indonesia CEO Rozik Sutjipto told reporters on
Monday that the two companies had agreed to look into the
feasibility of building a $2.2 billion, 300,000 tonne-capacity
smelter to process copper in one of four different areas,
including Gresik in east Java where a smelter already exists.
Another possible location is Papua, the remote eastern
region where Freeport operates the world's fifth largest copper
mine and its top gold mine.
Sutjipto said the study would take three months.
The long-planned ore export ban is aimed at shifting
Indonesia away from a reliance on exports of raw materials for
economic growth.
Many in the industry have criticised the government for the
way it introduced the policy and for making little preparation
for the law's enactment even though it was originally agreed by
parliament some five years ago.