JAKARTA, March 8 Indonesia's new mining regulation that changes the rules on foreign ownership of mines is already part of negotiations with Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc over a royalty contract, said a senior government mining official on Thursday.

"For Freeport, the new divestment regulation is already included in our negotiations with the company," the director general of coal and mining in the ministry of energy and minerals, Thamrin Sihite, told reporters. (Reporting by Reza Thaher; Writing by Matthew Bigg)