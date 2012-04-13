April 13 Indonesia will issue a mining export tax regulation before the end of the first half of 2012, the country's Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo said on Friday.

"We want to be clear about which products and commodities will have the export tax imposed," Martowardojo said, adding that government discussions were ongoing.

Government officials in Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal and refined tin, say a 25 percent tax on mining exports is being considered for this year, though miners and industry analysts have speculated that such plans are likely to be toned down. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)