BRIEF-CEL-SCI says met with FDA on Feb. 8
* CEL-SCI - at the meeting with FDA, there was a discussion of steps that would be required to lift the partial clinical hold
JAKARTA, Sept 21 Vale's Indonesia unit , the largest nickel producer in the country, is willing to increase its royalty payments in a renegotiated contract with the government, Chief Executive Nicolaas Kanter said on Friday.
"We are willing to adjust the royalty from what we actually paid up to now," Kanter told Reuters by telephone, adding that the company was willing to increase its payments.
The company, which owns mines in South Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi and Central Sulawesi, announced a five-year $2-billion investment in October 2011, with a production target of 120,000 tonnes.
* CEL-SCI - at the meeting with FDA, there was a discussion of steps that would be required to lift the partial clinical hold
* On Feb 9, board elected Tom Lankey as chairman - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lJhHUH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday, the controversial project that has sparked months of protests from tribal activists seeking to halt the 1,170-mile line.