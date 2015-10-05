* Aides say Widodo's administration at an inflection point
By John Chalmers
JAKARTA, Oct 5 Indonesian President Joko Widodo
has been a let-down for investors who thought he would slash red
tape and push aside reactionaries to revive the economy. Now,
after nearly a year in office, he is starting to look like the
leader they expected.
After months of policy confusion, internal bickering and
pressure from powerful political forces rooted in the reflexive
economic nationalism of Indonesia's past, aides say the
president has had enough.
It began with a cabinet shake-up in August. Among the
technocrats he brought in was a former Wall Street banker, and
an ex-central bank chief with a doctorate from Paris. He
followed up by appointing an anti-corruption crusader as his
chief of staff.
Since then, Widodo has unveiled two packages of measures
that will dismantle archaic regulations clogging up investment
and trade in Southeast Asia's largest economy; this week he will
launch a third.
Impatient for action as an unrelenting decline in the rupiah
currency revives memories of Asia's late 1990s financial crisis,
the usually mild-mannered president, known popularly as Jokowi,
reportedly raised his voice at a cabinet meeting last week over
bureaucratic delays.
The appointment of Tom Lembong as trade minister was perhaps
the biggest surprise of Widodo's reshuffle.
POLITICAL MISFIT
A Westernised and urbane Harvard graduate who went to school
in Germany and the United States, Lembong worked at Morgan
Stanley in New York and Deutsche Bank before
co-founding a private equity firm in Singapore called Quvat
Management.
Like Widodo - a former furniture businessman and the first
president to come from outside the political or military
establishment - Lembong, a 44-year-old ethnic Chinese, is almost
a misfit in the world of Indonesian politics.
Interviewed in his car on the way to a Muslim Eid al-Adha
festival, Lembong says it is the president's readiness to break
the mould that, after "a very shaky start", is now driving
change.
"People don't realise how ready to break orthodoxy and
conventions the president is," he said. "We became complacent
with the commodities boom. We need a jolt."
Indonesia had averaged over 6 percent growth since the end
of the Asian financial crisis, and touted as the next hot
emerging market to join the BRIC giants: Brazil, Russia, India
and China.
But as consumption and exports wane - Indonesia is the
world's top exporter of power-station coal, tin and the palm oil
found in products throughout supermarkets - the central bank
expects growth this year to fall to just 4.9 percent.
Widodo said he wants to rely on foreign investment as a new
economic growth engine. Key to that will be tackling some of the
world's most woeful infrastructure, and a corrupt and intrusive
bureaucracy.
Lembong played a key role in the first tranche of measures
announced last month: easing trade permit regulations and ending
arcane rules few had ever questioned, such as one requiring
importers to put labels in Indonesian language on all goods
before shipping them.
"The history of the last 100 years is that protectionism
always backfired in the end," Lembong said.
COHERENT VISION?
It is too early to conclude that with his new inner circle
of technocrats Widodo has turned a corner.
The meddling of coalition partners and his own political
party - not least, former president Megawati Sukarnoputri who
remains party president - were partly to blame for the stumbling
of his first cabinet. Their demands are not likely to ease.
Widodo also will have to fend off figures who have a vested
interest in keeping the wheels of business and trade turning
their way and will press to have their allies in positions of
influence.
And he has to contend with an influential Islamic group that
is waging a "constitutional jihad" against capitalism and has
dealt legal blows to private participation in the energy and
water sectors.
Nor is it clear Widodo is genuinely wedded to reform or has
a coherent vision of his own - he has lurched from cutting fuel
subsidies to steps shielding industries from foreign
competition.
Lembong conceded even those closest to the President
struggle to read his mind.
CONSOLIDATING POWER
Yet Widodo now has a team whose members appear more in tune
with each other than his first lineup - they have even set up a
cabinet Whatsapp messaging group to share ideas.
"The first cabinet was the result of coalition politics, but
what he has now is more reflective of his independent choices,"
said a government source. "He is consolidating power."
Kevin O'Rourke, a political risk consultant, said the
deregulation steps marked a departure from the "interventionist,
obstructionist and protectionist trade policies put in place
over the past five years".
Political opponents, however, will try to portray the
administration as acting against the national interest, putting
pressure back on Widodo, he added.
Widodo squeaked out a victory in the July 2014 election over
a former general, though he had been expected to win by a
landslide. Many worried at the time his lack of support in the
powerful legislature, inexperience and diffident manner would
limit his capacity to bring about change.
Lembong said investors need to realise the challenges his
boss faces.
"The euphoria accompanying his entry into office did create
unrealistic expectations: our problems are so entrenched they
are going to take a long time to resolve," he said.
