JAKARTA Aug 25 Indonesia's central bank will
issue several new regulations allowing trade in commercial paper
and negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs) in an effort to
deepen the country's financial markets, its deputy governor said
on Thursday.
Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara told a bankers'
seminar that some banks parked excess funds with Bank Indonesia
(BI) rather than lend in the interbank money market. As a
result, BI managed about 322 trillion rupiah ($24.28 billion) of
banks' short-term excess liquidity, he said.
To encourage banks to make put those funds to work, BI plans
to permit traded in several instruments soon, Adityaswara said.
"We will issue a regulation allowing transaction of
commercial papers and a regulation allowing NCDs to be traded to
make them more liquid," he said.
"This is important so that banks' liquidity is flowing, so
that those who need liquidity can get it and those who manage
excess liquidity can find a way to channel it," he added.
Until now, Indonesian banks sell NCDs for buyers, who then
hold them until maturity as they are not tradable in the
secondary market.
After the 1997-8 Asian financial crisis, banks stopped
buying commercial papers or unsecured promissory notes, although
rules allowing their transaction are still in place, BI
officials have said.
In April, BI Governor Agus Martowardojo said financial
authorities were finalising several measures to encourage banks
to trade promissory notes and money market derivatives.
Nanang Hendarsah, the BI official in charge of developing
the money market, said the central bank will also issue a
regulation to allow banks to sell structured foreign exchange
hedging products, like multiple foreign exchange option
contracts, to try and lower hedging costs in Indonesia.
($1 = 13,261.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)