BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
JAKARTA, April 19 Indonesian sharia lender PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia Syariah aims to raise up to $300 million through an initial public offering of at least 20 percent of its capital, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
The IPO, subject to approval by the market regulator, is expected by the second quarter of this year and would make Muamalat the first sharia bank to list on the Indonesian stock exchange.
The bank has hired Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse Group AG and Bahana Securities as underwriters, the sources said. They declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Bank Muamalat has 2.5 million customers and operates 275 branches throughout Indonesia, according to its website.
Indonesia is expected to host several IPOs this year as companies look to tap excess liquidity in the stock market , which reached an all-time high this week.
PT Bank Nobu, which is controlled by the Lippo Group, plans to offer 52 percent of its capital, worth an estimated $89 million, in an IPO next month. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Miral Fahmy)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.