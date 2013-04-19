JAKARTA, April 19 Indonesian sharia lender PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia Syariah aims to raise up to $300 million through an initial public offering of at least 20 percent of its capital, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The IPO, subject to approval by the market regulator, is expected by the second quarter of this year and would make Muamalat the first sharia bank to list on the Indonesian stock exchange.

The bank has hired Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse Group AG and Bahana Securities as underwriters, the sources said. They declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Bank Muamalat has 2.5 million customers and operates 275 branches throughout Indonesia, according to its website.

Indonesia is expected to host several IPOs this year as companies look to tap excess liquidity in the stock market , which reached an all-time high this week.

PT Bank Nobu, which is controlled by the Lippo Group, plans to offer 52 percent of its capital, worth an estimated $89 million, in an IPO next month. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Miral Fahmy)