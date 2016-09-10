By Tommy Ardiansyah
| JAKARTA, Sept 10
JAKARTA, Sept 10 Every day, Jakarta street
musician Jamaluddin jumps on a bus and plays his guitar to earn
a few coins, and hopefully one day get noticed by a recording
company.
"I have the desire to be a famous musician or singer, but
the way to go is very hard. Just doing one recording usually is
very expensive," Jamaluddin, also known as "Zedi", told Reuters
after a recent bus trip.
Street performers like Zedi have struggled to make a living
in the Indonesian capital since so-called busking was banned in
2007. Now, they are getting help from a music production company
set up by a fellow street performer.
The Institut Musik Jalanan (IMJ), or Street Musicians'
Institute, says it is Indonesia's first production company to
offer music classes, access to a recording studio and assist
aspirants to find that showcase their talents.
"I want to change the negative assumptions people have about
street musicians. If they are given a chance they can produce,
just like professionals," said Andi Malewa, a 34-year-old former
busker who created IMJ with two friends in 2014.
The Institute helps musicians develop songwriting skills and
teaches them how to perform on stage and record in a studio.
It has produced songs and albums for 15 performers since
2014, and distributes their material through online platforms
such as Google's YouTube, SoundCloud and Apple's iTunes.
Malewa said he gives 80 percent of the profits to the
artists in the hope that they will soon become independent and
succeed on their own. He also arranges live performances for
them at local cafes and other music venues.
Nancy Felicia, manager of a Jakarta cafe that hires IMJ
artists, said the acts are popular and good for her cafe
business.
"They get a positive response from our guests," she said.
"Sometimes they sing together."
(Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Darren Schuettler and
Clarence Fernandez)