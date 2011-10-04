JAKARTA Oct 4 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) will invest $4 billion in an aluminium smelter and power plant in Indonesia's East Kalimantan province, Indonesia's trade minister said on Tuesday.

The smelter will have annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes, Indonesian Trade Minister Mari Pangestu told a news conference after talks with his Indian counterpart, Anand Sharma.

In late July, NALCO, India's third-largest aluminum maker, said it was in talks with Indonesian state-run mining company PT Antam for setting up a 500,000-tonne aluminum smelter and a 1,260 megawatts captive power plant.

B.L. Bagra, chairman and managing director of NALCO, said at the time that the firm could invest 25-28 billion rupees ($565-$633 million) in the $3.8-billion joint venture.

