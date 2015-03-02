JAKARTA, March 2 Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian copper export permit will not be renewed beyond March 19 unless it strikes a deal with Freeport-McMoRan Inc to invest in the latter's planned smelter, a mines ministry official said on Monday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy is in talks with miners over their plans to develop domestic smelting and processing facilities.

"For an export permit extension for Newmont, we are still awaiting an agreement between Freeport and Newmont," said Coal and Minerals Director General Sukhyar. "It will depend how serious Newmont's commitment to co-operate with Freeport is and how much they will share the investment." (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Louise Heavens)