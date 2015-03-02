JAKARTA, March 2 Newmont Mining Corp's
Indonesian copper export permit will not be renewed beyond March
19 unless it strikes a deal with Freeport-McMoRan Inc to
invest in the latter's planned smelter, a mines ministry
official said on Monday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy is in talks with miners
over their plans to develop domestic smelting and processing
facilities.
"For an export permit extension for Newmont, we are still
awaiting an agreement between Freeport and Newmont," said Coal
and Minerals Director General Sukhyar. "It will depend how
serious Newmont's commitment to co-operate with Freeport is and
how much they will share the investment."
