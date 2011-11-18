JAKARTA Nov 18 Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian unit said 400 workers had ended a strike at its Batu Hijau copper and gold mine on Friday after reaching an agreement with unions on a dispute over shifts.

"The strike has stopped and all employees have gone back to their shifts," Newmont Nusa Tenggara spokesman Rubi Purnomo said in a statement. "Batu Hijau's operation is now back to normal."

Purnomo said on Wednesday that output had been unaffected by the strike, which began on Tuesday.

Batu Hijau, Indonesia's second-biggest copper mine, aims to produce around 275 million pounds of copper and 275,000 ounces of gold in 2011.

The strike had increased tensions in the Indonesian mining industry, as workers push for a greater share of profits.

Striking workers at Freeport Indonesia's giant Grasberg copper and gold mine are involved in the country's longest-running mining dispute.

Miners at Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine, have been on strike since mid-September, leading Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc to declare a force majeure on concentrate shipments last month.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was $7,510 a tonne at 1503 GMT, versus $7,545 at Tuesday's close. The metal hit a record high above $10,000 a tonne in February. (Reporting by Michael Taylor and; Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Susan Thomas; Editing by Alison Birrane)