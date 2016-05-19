* Newmont unit files intervention suit at Jakarta court

* Newmont unit says it has "most rights" over 17.8 pct Nusa Tenggara stake

* Newmont's claim is unfounded - Indonesia businessman's spokesman

* Suit may hold up Panigoro group's bid to control Indonesian mine

By Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, May 19 A unit of U.S. mining giant Newmont Mining Corp has asked a Jakarta court to deny a request to freeze a stake in an Indonesian copper and gold mine that could block its sale to businessman Arifin Panigoro's group, court documents show.

NVL (USA) Limited, a unit of Newmont, filed an "intervention lawsuit" with the South Jakarta District Court, according to court documents dated May 2 seen by Reuters.

The suit asks the court to deny Indonesian businessman Gustaaf Merukh's request, made earlier this year, to freeze the 17.8 percent stake that local company PT Pukuafu Indah holds in Newmont's PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), which operates the country's second-biggest copper and gold mine.

Merukh, who owns a 6 percent stake in Pukuafu, is suing the other Pukuafu shareholders, including his own relatives, as he claimed that these shareholders had faked his consent to use the NNT stake as collateral to get a $600 million loan from Newmont in 2012.

Two independent lawyers told Reuters said that the legal battle surrounding Pukuafu could hamper the effort of another Indonesian group, which includes Panigoro, to buy control of NNT.

Merukh told Reuters by phone last month that he had been excluded from talks between Panigoro's group and Pukuafu's shareholders over its Newmont stake.

In its suit, NVL said it was "the party with the most rights" over the stake that was put up as the collateral, and its rights will be "violated" if the court were to block any transaction between Pukuafu and a third party.

"Newmont Ventures Limited, a lender to PT Pukuafu Indah, filed to intervene in the lawsuit to ensure that its interests are recognised and protected," Rubi Purnomo, a spokesman for NNT in Jakarta, told Reuters in a text message.

"The underlying dispute does not involve NVL, and NVL does not seek damages from any of the parties to the lawsuit."

Choky Simanjuntak, head of Merukh's legal and public relations team, told Reuters in a text message on Thursday that NVL's request was unfounded as Pukuafu's loan agreement with the company was "illegal".

NNT's shareholders also include Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Indonesia's PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk . (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)