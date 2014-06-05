JAKARTA, June 5 Newmont Mining Corp said
on Thursday it has notified the Indonesian government that it is
invoking force majeure at its Batu Hijau copper mine and plans
to put most of the mine's employees on leave with reduced pay.
Newmont and fellow miner Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
- who account for 97 percent of Indonesia's copper
output - are in disupute with the government over an export tax
imposed in January.
"Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to export
copper concentrate since January, and we still do not have an
export permit," Martiono Hadianto, CEO of Newmont's Indonesian
operations said in a statement. "We are left with no option but
to declare force majeure."
Newmont will continue selling copper concentrate from
storage to Indonesia's only copper smelter, PT Smelting at
Gresik, through 2014, said the statement, which came after a new
government drive this week to force a breakthrough.
