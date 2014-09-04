JAKARTA, Sept 4 Newmont Mining Corp has
signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indonesian
government and will resume copper concentrate exports next week,
the CEO of the firm's local unit said, signalling the end to an
eight-month tax dispute.
U.S.-based Newmont has been in a dispute with the Indonesian
government over an export tax imposed in January that the firm
said conflicted with its mining contract. It declared force
majeure at its Batu Hijau copper mine on the remote Sumbawa
island in June and filed for international arbitration in July.
"We have signed an MoU last night," said Newmont's
Indonesian Chief Executive Martiono Hadianto. "We will start
exports early next week. We will call back our workers who have
been laid off and prepare to produce again."
Earlier this week, Newmont said a deal had been agreed on an
MoU, and government officials said exports would resume this
week.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)