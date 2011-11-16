JAKARTA Nov 16 Newmont Mining Corp's
Indonesian unit said on Wednesday that 400 workers were
on strike due to disagreements over working shifts, but output
was unaffected.
"It's true that around 400 workers are on strike due to
working shifts," Rubi Purnomo, spokesman of Newmont Nusa
Tenggara (NNT) told Reuters by text message, adding that the
strike began late on Tuesday.
He did not give details on the total workforce.
"Operation at Batu Hijau is still running as usual and up
until today no impact on production," he added. "The management
and union along with government representative are having a
dialogue to settle immediately."
Output at NNT's Batu Hijau mine, which produces copper and
gold, was unaffected in September after a demonstration by 40
people over job availability at its facilities on Sumbawa
island.
Batu Hijau, the nation's second-biggest copper mine, aims to
produce around 275 million pounds of copper and 275,000 ounces
of gold in 2011.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)