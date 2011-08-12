JAKARTA Aug 12 Ferronickel output at Aneka Tambang , Indonesia's state-owned nickel miner, rose 6 percent in the first half of 2011, compared with the same period last year, the firm's chief executive said on Friday.

Ferronickel production in the first six-months of this year was 9,838 tonnes or more than 50 percent of its full-year production forecast of 18,000 tonnes, Antam's CEO Alwinsyah Lubis said.

The firm also has produced 3.6 tonnes of gold -- slightly below its full-year production target of 3.7 tonnes -- helped by its newly acquired mines in Java, he added. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Michael Taylor)