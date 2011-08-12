JAKARTA Aug 12 Ferronickel output at Aneka
Tambang , Indonesia's state-owned nickel miner, rose 6
percent in the first half of 2011, compared with the same period
last year, the firm's chief executive said on Friday.
Ferronickel production in the first six-months of this year
was 9,838 tonnes or more than 50 percent of its full-year
production forecast of 18,000 tonnes, Antam's CEO Alwinsyah
Lubis said.
The firm also has produced 3.6 tonnes of gold -- slightly
below its full-year production target of 3.7 tonnes -- helped by
its newly acquired mines in Java, he added.
