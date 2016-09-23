* Government says mineral rules being studied
* Budding smelters have benefited from ore export curbs
* Philippine mine closures supporting price rally
* Smelter industry fears nickel prices could tumble
By Wilda Asmarini and Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Sept 23 Indonesian nickel smelter
investors fear the government of President Joko Widodo will
change rules that have supported prices of the metal, and put up
to $12 billion in its budding smelting and mineral processing
industry at risk.
Indonesia banned metal ore shipments in 2014 to push firms
to build smelters and shift exports from raw materials to
higher-value semi-finished and finished metals.
The ban cost Southeast Asia's largest economy - the world's
top nickel ore exporter at the time and a major supplier of
bauxite or raw aluminium - billions of dollars in lost revenue.
Indonesian government officials have several times said they
are studying export rules and the possibility of a policy
revision that could allow nickel ore and bauxite shipments to
resume. It was not immediately clear when details of any such
revision would be released.
Any "relaxation", though, would be a major policy shift that
some investors say would breach Indonesia's laws and destabilise
refined nickel prices that are up nearly 20 percent this
year, potentially undermining development of the nation's newly
flourishing nickel smelter industry.
One of the newcomers, the Tsingshan Bintangdelapan Group - a
Chinese-Indonesian venture producing nickel pig iron that also
opened its first stainless steel plant this year - is expected
to soon overtake Brazil's Vale as Indonesia's top
nickel producer.
Alexander Barus, chief executive of the group, said he was
getting calls from investors worried about prices declining if
ore exports restart.
"We've already brought in $6 billion. Three smelters have
been built, power plants and a port. There's no way we can take
this back," Barus said.
Since Indonesia's 2014 ban, the Philippines has taken over
as the world's top exporter of nickel ore - most of which goes
to China - keeping the market in check.
But plans by Manila for its own ore export ban and moves to
shut mines in an environmental crackdown have underpinned this
year's price rally.
POTENTIAL 'DEVASTATION' FOR SMELTERS
Around $12 billion - mostly from China - has been committed
to 27 smelter projects for various metals across Indonesia over
the last four years, some of them already under construction,
said Jonatan Handojo, executive director of Indonesia's main
smelter industry association.
Indonesia's nickel output could climb by 36 percent to
217,500 tonnes this year, and to 363,000 tonnes in 2017, said
another industry group, the Indonesian Smelter and Minerals
Processing Association.
Any policy change that would undercut the nickel market or
raise questions about regulatory certainty could quickly change
that outlook.
For Vale, which has itself invested around $3 billion in
Indonesia and will produce 80,000 tonnes of nickel at its
Sorowako smelter facility this year, a policy shift would do
more harm than good.
"If nickel ore exports resume, even in a limited amount, it
would be devastating for many nickel smelter investors," said
Nico Kanter, chief executive of Vale Indonesia.
Not everyone would be upset with looser rules on nickel ore
exports, however. Indonesian state miner Aneka Tambang
, formerly a nickel ore exporter, has been seeking
other revenue streams since the ore export ban came into effect.
"We need revenue to attract bank loans," Antam CEO Tedy
Badrujaman told reporters. Annual exports of up to 20 million
tonnes of low-grade nickel ore could help Antam attract smelter
project financing amid tighter lending to the sector, Badrujaman
said.
Still, Handojo, whose company Indoferro developed the first
nickel pig iron smelter in Indonesia, said the country risked
losing smelter investors to the Philippines and New Caledonia.
"No investors will want to come to Indonesia because its
regulations change," Handojo said.
"Indonesia will be rubbed off their lists."
