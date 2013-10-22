JAKARTA Oct 22 Indonesia's only publicly listed infrastructure firm PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk plans to spend $600 million next year to build a toll road in Java island and fund a yet-to-be announced business venture, the firm's chief executive said.

The archipelago's relative lack of infrastructure, including gaps in its roads, rails and ports network, is seen both as an investment opportunity and an impediment to growth that is now spreading eastward in Southeast Asia's biggest economy from its main island of Java.

Nusantara, partly owned by business conglomerates Rajawali Group and Bosowa Group, plans to spend at least 3 trillion rupiah ($264.67 million) for a toll road concession and its construction in the Trans Java corridor.

"Business in toll roads is the most advanced compared to other infrastructure business ... and the (private sector) players are only Nusantara and Astratel," chief executive M. Ramdani Basri told Reuters at the company's headquarters in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The government estimates that Indonesia will need more than 3,000 kilometres of toll roads to improve connectivity with other islands. That has helped Nusantara attract investors such as Singapore-based firm Capital Advisors Partners Asia Pte Ltd, which in May agreed to buy 25 percent shares in Nusantara's toll road unit.

"We have potential investors from Japan and other countries lining up and are very interested to buy shares in our business unit," said Basri.

The company, which aims to expand its assets to $5 billion by 2017 from around $400 million currently, is also in talks to buy two sea ports near Jakarta and on Kalimantan.

Nusantara has four business units, which currently include toll roads, water treatment and supply, a hydro power plant and one sea port. Basri said the firm plans to establish a new business venture next year, but declined to elaborate.

Shares of Nusantara, with a market cap of 3.6 trillion rupiah, have risen more than 30 percent in 2013, outpacing a 4.5 percent rise in the broader index. ($1 = 11,335 rupiah) (Editing by Randy Fabi & Kim Coghill)