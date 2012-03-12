JAKARTA, March 12 Protestors have blocked
the main entrance to ExxonMobil's Cepu oilfield in a
dispute against an engineering contractor, though the U.S. major
said its production of 20,000 barrels per day of oil has not
been affected so far.
Vehicles have been blocked from entering the onshore field
on Java island and an industry source told Reuters the
disruption could hurt production if protestors also blocked an
alternative road.
"We are aware of the current protests...we can confirm that
to date there has been no impact to our production in Banyu Urip
field in Cepu block," said Wigra Anggara Hanafiah, a spokesman
for ExxonMobil in Indonesia.
It was not clear why the local village community was
demonstrating against contractor PT Tripatra Group, a unit of
Indonesia's Indika Energy, which is in charge of the
first phase of the block's engineering and construction.
The disruption is the latest in a growing number of local
protests over resource projects in Indonesia, some of which have
turned violent as communities seek a greater share of profits.
Local protestors attacked an oilfield on Sulawesi island last
year and shut production for 13 days.
"We hope the regent, as the local leader in the area, can
overcome the problem," said Gde Pradyana, a spokesman for
Indonesia's energy watchdog BPMigas, of the Cepu protest.
The industry source, who declined to be identified because
he was not authorised to speak to media, said the protest was
stopping equipment from reaching the field to increase output,
and could shut production if other roads were also blocked.
Mobil Cepu Ltd, a unit of ExxonMobil, is the operator of
Cepu and holds a 45 percent stake in the block, with state
energy firm Pertamina holding another 45 percent. Cepu is
expected to reach full daily output of 165,000 barrels by 2014.
(Reporting By Reza Thaher and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee)