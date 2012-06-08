JAKARTA, June 8 The six-month average Indonesian
benchmark crude price rose slightly to $119.22 a barrel in May
from $119.08 a month earlier, but prices are still below the
government's $120.75 ceiling, reducing the prospect of a fuel
price hike.
The prices were released by the energy ministry on Friday.
Indonesia's parliament in March rejected a government
proposal for a fuel price hike, and instead gave it the power to
raise petrol if the crude price edges 15 percent above a budget
target of $105 per barrel.
