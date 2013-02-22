JAKARTA Feb 22 Oil and gas contractors in
Indonesia will have to stop exports if they do not follow
central bank rules to channel export revenues through local
banks, a senior official at oil and gas regulator SKKMigas said
on Friday.
"If (oil and gas contractors) keep refusing, they will not
be allowed to export," Finance Director Akhmad Syakhroza told
Reuters. He said the firms had until June 30 to comply.
He said all proceeds from the sale of Indonesian natural
resources must go through a local bank.
Two of the biggest production sharing contractors in
Indonesia, Chevron and Total, have both said
their contracts allow them to place exports earnings as they
choose. Chevron has warned that the regulation could deter
foreign investment.