JAKARTA, Sept 15 Indonesia expects crude output from Exxon Mobil Corp's Cepu oil block to peak in July or August next year, an official from the country's oil and gas regulator said on Monday.

The Banyu Urip field, part of the Cepu block near Surabaya in East Java, is expected to produce on average 119,000 barrels per day (bpd) next year.

"It will reach a peak in the third quarter, or beginning in July or August, at 165,000 bpd," said Johanes Widjonarko, head of the regulator, SKKMigas.

Exxon is developing the Banyu Urip field along with state energy firm Pertamina.

With contribution from Cepu, Indonesia is targeting total crude output of 845,000 bpd in 2015. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)