SINGAPORE, July 15 Global commodities trader
Glencore will supply 3.35 million barrels of low sulphur crude
to Indonesia's Pertamina in September after winning all the
state-owned company's spot supply tenders, two trade sources
said on Friday.
Glencore dominated crude sales to Indonesia in September,
beating out other sellers such as Royal Dutch Shell and
Vitol.
Glencore sold four 600,000-barrel cargoes of Aseng from
Equatorial Guinea, Sudanese Nile Blend, Sarir and Mesla from
Libya, for September delivery, one source said. It will also
deliver a 950,000-barrel cargo of Nigerian Bonny Light, he said.
Glencore was previously awarded a tender to supply Nigerian
Qua Iboe and Escravos crude to Pertamina between September and
December.
Indonesia is the largest sweet crude buyer in southeast
Asia, making spot purchases of more than 3 million barrels every
month.
